The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westaim in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.76 million during the quarter.

WED stock opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. Westaim has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

