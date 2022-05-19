The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westaim in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year.
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.76 million during the quarter.
About Westaim (Get Rating)
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
