The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

WU stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

