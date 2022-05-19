TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($10.27) Per Share

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TherapeuticsMD in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($10.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($58.00). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.09. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.50) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

