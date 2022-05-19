Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

NYSE TMO opened at $542.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

