TheStreet Downgrades F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to C+

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $49,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,158 shares of company stock worth $1,990,644. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $9,023,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.