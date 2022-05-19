TheStreet Lowers Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) to D+

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of LRFC opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $815,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.