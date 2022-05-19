TheStreet Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to C

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

