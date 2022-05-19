Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.55-2.85 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

