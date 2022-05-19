Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Acquires A$52,500.00 in Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Rating) insider Matthew Carr acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($36,713.29).

Matthew Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Matthew Carr acquired 1,200,000 shares of Titan Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$102,000.00 ($71,328.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador. Titan Minerals Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

