Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CVE:TTR opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22. The stock has a market cap of C$108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.87 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group (Get Rating)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.