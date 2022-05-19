Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$5.75 price objective on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.71. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$2.15 and a one year high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.87 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

