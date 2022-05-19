Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Announces Earnings Results

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.
Shares of TIVC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIVC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.
