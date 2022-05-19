TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

TJX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.