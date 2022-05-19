TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
