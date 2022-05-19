TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

