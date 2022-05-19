TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

