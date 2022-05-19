TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

