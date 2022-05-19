TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.75.

Shares of X traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.46. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

