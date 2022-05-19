TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.75.
Shares of X traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.46. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.
About TMX Group (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.