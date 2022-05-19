Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 15,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Toast stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096,510 shares of company stock worth $58,480,285.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

