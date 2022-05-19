Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

