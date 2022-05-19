Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TD stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

