Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$92.45 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

