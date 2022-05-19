TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,239,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

