Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.69 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) to announce sales of $117.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.66 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $107.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $470.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.91 million to $474.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $495.94 million, with estimates ranging from $495.42 million to $496.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.