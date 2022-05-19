Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 890,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE TM opened at $155.48 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

