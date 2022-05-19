TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $27.21 on Thursday. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

