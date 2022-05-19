Traders Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.67.

MDB stock opened at $229.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.10. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.73 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

