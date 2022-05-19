Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

