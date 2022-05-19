Trane Technologies (TT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT):

5/9/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $131.00.

5/5/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00.

5/5/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $178.00.

5/5/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $180.00.

5/5/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $190.00.

4/14/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TT stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.51. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

