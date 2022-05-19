TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 261,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

