TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRSWF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TRSWF opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

