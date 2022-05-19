TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TDG opened at $536.51 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $533.74 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.