TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.
Shares of TDG opened at $536.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $533.74 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.
In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 104,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
