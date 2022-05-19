TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

Shares of TDG opened at $536.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $533.74 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 104,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

