Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

TVTX opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,959,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,011,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

