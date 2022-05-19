Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREC opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Trecora Resources ( NYSE:TREC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

