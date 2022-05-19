Trevali Mining’s (TV) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.75 price objective on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.37.

Shares of TV traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. 309,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,041. The stock has a market cap of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

