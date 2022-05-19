Tricon Residential Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.