Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.25% from the company’s previous close.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

