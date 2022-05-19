Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

