Truist Financial Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $503.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $634.00 to $503.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.11.

Shares of COST opened at $429.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

