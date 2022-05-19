Truist Financial Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $237.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $283.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of LOW opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.76 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

