Truist Financial Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $24.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:TGI traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $959.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

