TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

TRST opened at $31.30 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $600.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $69,616. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

