TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Head to Head Contrast

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get TSS alerts:

TSS has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSS and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $27.41 million 0.29 -$1.30 million ($0.05) -8.00 GreenBox POS $26.31 million 3.69 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -2.77

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenBox POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSS and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -4.73% -55.69% -7.92% GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26%

Summary

GreenBox POS beats TSS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS (Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.