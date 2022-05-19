Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 877,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 864,651 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

