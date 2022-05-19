Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “
Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.
About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.