Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.
TWLO opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.60. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.