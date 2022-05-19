Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94.

On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

TWLO opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.60. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.