Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 2,387 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

