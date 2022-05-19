Twilio (TWLO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently:
- 5/18/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $455.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $270.00 to $230.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $225.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $200.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Twilio stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,685. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60.
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,542. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
