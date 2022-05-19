Twilio (TWLO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently:

5/18/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

5/9/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $455.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $270.00 to $230.00.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $250.00.

5/5/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00.

5/3/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $225.00.

5/3/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $200.00.

4/21/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00.

4/21/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $300.00.

4/14/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Twilio stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,685. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,542. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

