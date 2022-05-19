Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud Buys 490,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TWTR stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

