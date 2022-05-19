Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud Sells 490,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TWTR stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

