U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

U.S. Well Services ( NASDAQ:USWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

