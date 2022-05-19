U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.98% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)
U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.